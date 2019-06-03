Panthers' Torrey Smith: Rehabbing from injury
Smith is rehabbing from an undisclosed injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Smith is missing out on OTAs and may not be ready for mandatory minicamp June 11-13. He recently accepted a pay cut, which should improve his odds of sticking around on the 53-man roster. The 30-year-old wideout was hampered by a knee injury last season, catching just 17 passes in 11 games (six starts) his first year in Carolina. With D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel locked in for key roles, Smith will be part of a competition that includes Chris Hogan, Jarius Wright, Aldrick Robinson and Rashad Ross.
