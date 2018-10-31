Smith (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has been held out of all football activities since injuring his right knee Week 7. Until he returns to practice, it'll be difficult to forecast an appearance on gameday. If Smith remains sidelined Sunday against the Buccaneers, rookie D.J. Moore will assume a starting role opposite No. 1 wide receiver Devin Funchess yet again.

More News
Our Latest Stories