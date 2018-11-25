Panthers' Torrey Smith: Returning in starting role
Smith (knee) and D.J. Moore will serve as the Panthers' starting wide receivers in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
With Devin Funchess (back) sidelined this week, the Panthers won't be forced to make a tough decision between Smith and Moore for the other starting gig. However, with Smith coming off a four-game absence, he'll likely be subject to a limited workload, with Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site estimating the veteran will earn about 12 snaps. That caps Smith's fantasy upside in Week 12, with Moore and Curtis Samuel both representing higher-percentage plays among the Carolina wideouts.
