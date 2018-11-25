Panthers' Torrey Smith: Returns from four-game absence
Smith (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Seahawks, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Although Smith is available for the first time since Week 7, this may be more of a test run to see if the veteran wide receiver can hold up. Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site predicts a small workload in the vicinity of 12 offensive snaps, which seems minimal with Devin Funchess (back) inactive. That said, the Panthers likely are confident the quartet of D.J. Moore, Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen and Curtis Samuel can maintain a suitable passing attack.
