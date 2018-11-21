Smith (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Smith's first practice appearance since Week 7 comes at a good time, with Devin Funchess (shoulder) held out of the session and considered day to day. Regardless, the 29-year-old wideout may need to settle for a reduced role when he rejoins the offense, as D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have provided a spark to the Carolina passing attack. Smith seems to be on track to return Sunday against the Seahawks.

