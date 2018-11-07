Panthers' Torrey Smith: Ruled out again
Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest at Pittsburgh, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The absence will be Smith's third in a row as a result of a knee injury. Because he hasn't practiced since preparation for Week 7, there's no telling when the veteran wide receiver will take the field again. In his stead, the Panthers have unleashed rookie D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel on opposing defenses.
