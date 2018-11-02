Panthers' Torrey Smith: Ruled out again
Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith will miss a second straight game after failing to practice in any capacity, and he may have a hard time getting ready for a Thursday game against the Steelers in Week 1. His absence gives rookie first-round pick D.J. Moore a nice opportunity to build on last week's breakout performance, with 2017 second-round pick Curtis Samuel also projecting for added playing time.
