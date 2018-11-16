Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Listed as a non-participant throughout the week, Smith will sit out for a fourth straight game. He did resume running a few days ago, perhaps giving him a chance to return for Week 12 against Seattle. D.J. Moore figures to get another start in Smith's place, while Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright may also benefit from a few extra snaps.