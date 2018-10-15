Smith caught all five of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Redskins.

Smith's reception total only trailed Christian McCaffrey for the team lead, and only Devin Funchess played more snaps among Carolina's wideouts. While his yardage total was still fairly modest, Smith's three-yard touchdown brought the Panthers within a field goal during the fourth quarter. Through five games, Smith has scored twice but produced just 110 yards on 12 grabs.