Panthers' Torrey Smith: Snags first pass in two months
Smith caught one of his two targets for a 19-yard gain during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.
Smith missed a month of the season with a knee injury, but still went three straight games without a catch before Sunday's 19-yarder. The Panthers' attack is hard to read now with Taylor Heinicke taking over for Cam Newton, who has been shut down for the season. Heinicke actually managed to put up 274 passing yards in his first start, 93 of them on quick passes to the backs, but he, Smith, and the rest of Carolina's attack have a tougher test next Sunday against a hot Saints defense that held the Panthers to nine points in Week 15.
