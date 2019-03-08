Panthers' Torrey Smith: Staying with Panthers for now
The Panthers picked up Smith's contract option for 2019, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Given his sizable cap hit and minimal 2018 contribution, it's surprising to see Smith keep his place on the roster without accepting a pay cut. The Panthers could change their minds later this offseason, as Smith's 2019 compensation consists solely of a non-guaranteed $5 million base salary, per overthecap.com. The 30-year-old wideout figures to serve as a low-volume deep threat if he stays with the Panthers.
More News
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Turns in worst season of career•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Snags first pass in two months•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Plays two snaps•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Practices on limited basis•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Has role reduced•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
NFL Combine notes for every NFC team
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the NFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...