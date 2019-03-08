The Panthers picked up Smith's contract option for 2019, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Given his sizable cap hit and minimal 2018 contribution, it's surprising to see Smith keep his place on the roster without accepting a pay cut. The Panthers could change their minds later this offseason, as Smith's 2019 compensation consists solely of a non-guaranteed $5 million base salary, per overthecap.com. The 30-year-old wideout figures to serve as a low-volume deep threat if he stays with the Panthers.