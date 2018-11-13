Smith (knee) isn't practicing Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

The Panthers are starting practice for Week 11 a day early in the wake of last Thursday's blowout loss to the Steelers. It appears Smith is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive game, but he'll still have three more chances to get some work in before Sunday's game at Detroit. Another absence likely would allow D.J. Moore to start again.

