Panthers' Torrey Smith: Trending toward playing Sunday
Smith (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of EPSN reports.
If Smith suits up as anticipated, it would mark his first appearance since Week 7. His availability would be welcome news for a Panthers wideout corps that will likely be without top option Devin Funchess (back), who is listed as doubtful ahead of the contest.
