Coach Ron Rivera sounded skeptical about Smith (knee) being ready to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, making his first appearance of any kind since he suffered a knee injury Nov. 21. He may have to settle for a minor role whenever he's ready to play, as D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have both looked good in recent weeks.

