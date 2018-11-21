Panthers' Torrey Smith: Uncertain to return this week
Coach Ron Rivera sounded skeptical about Smith (knee) being ready to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, making his first appearance of any kind since he suffered a knee injury Nov. 21. He may have to settle for a minor role whenever he's ready to play, as D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have both looked good in recent weeks.
