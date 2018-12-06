Panthers' Torrey Smith: Upgrades to full practice
Smith (knee) was listed as a full participant at Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
After missing Weeks 8 through 11 while battling the knee issue, Smith has dressed for the last two contests but hasn't drawn a single target while playing a combined 22 offensive snaps. It would appear that Smith is setback-free coming out of those games, but the veteran seems unlikely to see his role expand much over the final quarter of the season with youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel proving themselves worthy of increased responsibility in the Carolina passing game.
