Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Smith misses out on a chance to face one of his former teams, freeing up more snaps for D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel behind No. 1 receiver Devin Funchess. The 29-year-old caught nine passes for 104 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks, but this doesn't feel like a major blow to the Carolina offense given how little Smith did earlier in the season.