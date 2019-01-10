Smith finished the 2018 regular season with 17 catches on 30 targets for 190 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played.

Smith inked a three-year, $15 million contract after winning last season's Super Bowl with the Eagles, but failed to return much on the Panthers' investment. In fact, the 29-year-old set career lows in all major receiving categories. While a knee injury caused him to miss a handful of games, it'll be interesting to see whether Carolina decides to bring him back for the 2019 campaign.