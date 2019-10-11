Turner is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Turner will target a return to the field Week 8 versus the 49ers, after the Panthers' bye. Dennis Daley (groin) will draw the start at right guard in the meantime.

