Turner (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Turner, a New Orelans native, will have the the opportunity to play in his hometown for the Panthers' wild-card matchup. He missed the final three games of the regular season after suffering a concussion. Greg Van Roten would presumably fill in at right guard should he suffer any setbacks.

