Panthers' Trai Turner: Could return Week 8
Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he hopes to have Turner (ankle) available this week, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Turner is nursing a high ankle sprain, the severity of which has caused him to remain sidelined since Week 3. If he's able to resume practicing and suit up Week 8 versus the 49ers, Turner will draw his usual start at right guard.
More News
