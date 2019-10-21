Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that he hopes to have Turner (ankle) available this week, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Turner is nursing a high ankle sprain, the severity of which has caused him to remain sidelined since Week 3. If he's able to resume practicing and suit up Week 8 versus the 49ers, Turner will draw his usual start at right guard.

