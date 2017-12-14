Turner sat out the Panthers' practice Wednesday as he entered the league-mandated concussion protocol, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Turner apparently felt the affects following Sunday's win over the Vikings, which led to entering the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old's status for Week 15 will be updated as he progresses through the protocol.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop