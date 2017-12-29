Turner (concussion) was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Three consecutive days on the practice field is a good sign for Turner's return Sunday, but the absence of a full speed day leaves him with the questionable tag. If Turner sits out Sunday, Amini Silatolu will be his likely replacement at right guard.

