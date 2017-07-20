Panthers' Trai Turner: Inks four-year extension
Turner signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension with the Panthers on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Turner, a 2014 third-round selection out of LSU, has played over 3,000 snaps with the Panthers' offensive line unit throughout his young career. His performance dipped in 2016 as he was forced to occasionally switch to right tackle due to injuries, but Turner has shown flashes of excellence and will look to return to that level throughout the next four years in Carolina.
