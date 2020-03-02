Play

The Panthers are exploring the trade market for Turner, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Turner carries a $12.8 million cap hit in 2020 and a $15.4 million hit in 2021, and the Panthers can save $13 million over the next two seasons by trading him. Turner would likely warrant a steep price to acquire, as he's been a Pro Bowler in five straight seasons.

