Turner (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Turner will miss his second straight game with the concussion as he did not practice this week. Tyler Larsen started at right guard for the Panthers in his absence last week and could again get the call against the Bengals. Turner will have some additional time to clear the concussion protocol with the Week 4 bye on the horizon.

