Panthers' Trai Turner: Out for Week 3
Turner (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Turner will miss his second straight game with the concussion as he did not practice this week. Tyler Larsen started at right guard for the Panthers in his absence last week and could again get the call against the Bengals. Turner will have some additional time to clear the concussion protocol with the Week 4 bye on the horizon.
More News
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Won't play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Still questionable despite full practice•
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Practices fully, but still in protocol•
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Won't play Week 17•
-
Panthers' Trai Turner: Holds questionable designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...