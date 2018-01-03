Turner (concussion) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network reports. The 24-year-old guard still remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Turner missed the Panthers' final three regular-season contests with the head injury, but the full practice showing suggests he's trending toward clearing the protocol before Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Saints arrives. He'll only need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist within the next few days in order to guarantee his availability.