Panthers' Trai Turner: Practices in full Thursday
Turner (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Turner suffered a neck injury during a Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers and did not practice Wednesday, but now appears to be approaching a return to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect Turner to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns.
