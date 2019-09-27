Play

Turner (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Turner suffered an ankle injury during Week 3's win over the Cardinals and isn't yet ready to retake the field. Dennis Daley will likely slot into the starting lineup at right guard until Turner returns to full health.

