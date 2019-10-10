Panthers' Trai Turner: Sheds walking boot
Turner (ankle) was spotted without a boot on his foot Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Turner's availability for Week 6 remains up in the air, but this news is certainly positive. His participation in practice Friday will be worth monitoring. Dennis Daley would likely draw another start at right guard if Turner were forced to miss more time.
