Turner (ankle) was spotted without a boot on his foot Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Turner's availability for Week 6 remains up in the air, but this news is certainly positive. His participation in practice Friday will be worth monitoring. Dennis Daley would likely draw another start at right guard if Turner were forced to miss more time.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories