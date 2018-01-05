Turner (concussion) was a full participant in practice all week but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.

While Turner has continued to be a full particiant in practice this week, the questionable tag suggests that the guard remains in concussion protocol. Turner will continue to be day-to-day as he looks to be free of concussion-like symptoms by Sunday.

