Panthers' Trai Turner: Suits up for Pro Bowl
Turner (ankle) played in Sunday's Pro Bowl, Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
This is a positive development health-wise as Turner was unable to suit up for the Panthers' regular-season finale due to an ankle injury. The 25-year-old remains under contract with Carolina through 2021.
