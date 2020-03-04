The Panthers have agreed to trade Turner to the Chargers for Russell Okung on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a swap of two big-name offensive linemen, as Turner just finished his fifth straight Pro Bowl season. Turner is expected to start at guard immediately in Los Angeles. He has two years left on his contract, carrying cap hits of $12.8 million and $15.3 million, respectively. This deal won't become official until the new league year begins March 18.