Turner was ruled out for Sunday's game at Atlanta with a concussion, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Turner sustained the concussion during the Week 1 against the Cowboys, although he played all 67 offensive snaps. The 25-year-old also missed multiple games at the end of last season with a concussion. Amini Silatolu or Tyler Larsen will take over at right guard for the Panthers.

