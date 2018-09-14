Panthers' Trai Turner: Won't play Sunday
Turner was ruled out for Sunday's game at Atlanta with a concussion, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Turner sustained the concussion during the Week 1 against the Cowboys, although he played all 67 offensive snaps. The 25-year-old also missed multiple games at the end of last season with a concussion. Amini Silatolu or Tyler Larsen will take over at right guard for the Panthers.
