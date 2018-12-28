Panthers' Trai Turner: Won't play Week 17
Turner (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Turner sustained the injury last week against the Falcons and was unable to practice this week. Tyler Larsen will step into the starting role at right guard for Week 17, according to Voth.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...