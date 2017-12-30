Turner (concussion) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Turner was a limited participant in practice this week and was originally tabbed questionable, but he was downgraded Saturday since he has yet to clear the concussion protocol. Amini Silatolu should start at right guard in his absence, as Turner will aim to clear the protocol in time for next weekend's wild-card matchup.