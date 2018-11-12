Cadet signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Monday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cadet's place on Carolina's 53-man roster comes following the team's decision to waive veteran running back C.J. Anderson. Christian McCaffery remains the Panthers' clear bellow runner, so Cadet appears in line for a backup role alongside Cameron Artis-Payne.

