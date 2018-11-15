Offensive coordinator Norv Turner said Thursday that he assumes Cadet will be inactive for Sunday's game against Detroit, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Cadet signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Monday after the team decided to waive fellow running back C.J. Anderson. As evidenced by this news, Cadet might need some time to learn the playbook before he suits up in game action. If Cadet doesn't suit up Sunday, Cameron Artis-Payne will be in line for the reserve role behind bell-cow back Christian McCaffery.