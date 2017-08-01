Panthers' Travell Dixon: Out with ankle injury
Dixon exited Tuesday's practice with an ankle injury, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.
The severity of Dixon's injury isn't clear. Fortunately for the Panthers, Captin Munnerlyn is back practicing after suffering a hamstring injury last week.
