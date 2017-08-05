Dixon (ankle) cleared waivers and returned to the Panthers injured reserve on Friday, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Dixon injured his ankle earlier in the week, and will miss the remainder of the season as a result. He played one regular season game with the Panthers last season, and will have to wait until next year for another opportunity.

