Boston finished with 10 tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Boston not only tied for Carolina's team lead in stops, but registered his first sack of the season while doing so. Overall, Boston's effort helped him finish the campaign with a career-best 95 tackles to go with four passes defended, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a fumble forced. At 28 years old, he represents a solid veteran to help the Panthers continue in building their defense back up while under contract next season.