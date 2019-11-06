Boston collected three tackles (two solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 30-20 win over the Titans.

Boston hauled in his first interception of the 2019 season in Week 9, taking advantage of the turnover-prone Ryan Tannehill at the helm for Tennessee. Boston faces a much tougher task on the road against Green Bay in Week 10.

