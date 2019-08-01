Boston signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Boston visited with a handful of teams this offseason but he'll return to Carolina -- where he spent the first three years of his career -- during the early part of training camp. The 27-year-old started 13 games and had 79 tackles (66 solo) and three interceptions with the Cardinals last season. Boston figures to compete with Rashaan Gaulden for the starting job at free safety opposite Eric Reid.

