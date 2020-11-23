site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tre Boston: Leads team in tackles
Boston finished with eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-0 win over the Lions.
Boston led Carolina in stops while matching his season high in the category. Through 11 games, Boston now sports 62 tackles, putting him on pace for the best total of his career.
