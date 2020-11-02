site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tre Boston: Makes eight stops
Boston made eight tackles (six solo), including one for a loss, in Thursday night's 25-17 loss to the Falcons.
Boston placed second on the Panthers in stops, bringing his season tally to 47 tackles, including at least seven in each of his last three games.
