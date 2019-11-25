Play

Boston made five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints.

Boston picked Drew Brees off on a fourth-quarter pass down the middle, setting up a game-tying touchdown for the Panthers. The safety has now gotten his hands on five passes over the last four games, including a pair of interceptions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories