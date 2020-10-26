site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tre Boston: Places third in tackles
Boston finished with seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Saints.
Boston has notched 15 stops over his last two outings, bringing his season tally to 39 ahead of Thursday's Week 8 meeting with the Falcons.
