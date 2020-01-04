Boston finished the 2019 season with 68 tackles (53 solo) and three interceptions (on 11 passes defended) in 16 games played.

Boston inked a one-year deal to return to the Panthers last offseason and proceeded to start all 16 games for his former club. In doing so, the safety posted a career high in passes defended, topping his three-year total from his previous stint in Carolina. With at least three picks and 65 tackles in each of his last three campaigns, Boston should again garner interest as a decent option to boost secondaries league-wide this offseason.