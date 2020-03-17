Play

The Panthers and Boston agreed to a three-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Just one day removed from coming to terms with Juston Burris, Carolina has locked in its incumbent starting free safety. The Panthers' scheme likely is experiencing a change under new head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, but Boston has been productive throughout his career, managing at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of the last four seasons with three different organizations.

