Panthers' Tre Boston: Re-upping with Panthers
The Panthers and Boston agreed to a three-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Just one day removed from coming to terms with Juston Burris, Carolina has locked in its incumbent starting free safety. The Panthers' scheme likely is experiencing a change under new head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, but Boston has been productive throughout his career, managing at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of the last four seasons with three different organizations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.