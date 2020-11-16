site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Tre Boston: Recovers fumble Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 16, 2020
at
10:24 am ET 1 min read
Boston finished with five tackles (two solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers.
Boston's fumble recovery set the
Panthers up with a shortened field to score their first touchdown. With five stops over the course Sunday's contest, Boston's season total now sits at 54 through 10 appearances. More News
