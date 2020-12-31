Panthers head coach Matt Rhule named Cannon as a candidate to mix into the team's backfield Sunday against the Saints with Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle) unlikely to play, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cannon has been active for each of the Panthers' last 11 games, but he's worked almost exclusively on special teams during that stretch, garnering a total of 13 touches (10 carries, three receptions) while playing only 37 offensive snaps. With the team's top two backs on track to sit out the season finale, more opportunities could open up for Cannon, but he'll still likely find himself behind Rodney Smith and Curtis Samuel in the pecking order for touches out of the backfield. Even as a low-cost punt play in DFS, Cannon won't have much appeal.